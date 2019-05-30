‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Admits to Being ‘Always Concerned’ for Sister Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

In a clip from this weekend’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West admitted she was “always concerned” about sister Khloe Kardashian after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

After seeing a medium in Bali, Kardashian told family friend Malika Haqq the medium told her she would going to have another son who will be her father reincarnated. Kardashian then told Haqq what the medium told Khloe, even though Khloe decided not to tell Haqq herself.

“The last one told her that, like, she has a lot of, like, hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her,” Kardashian said, referring to Khloe’s relationship with Thompson. “And she said that she’s been going back and forth and can’t make a decision in the relationship. And I so feel that.”

“I think I’m always concerned about Khloe. Obviously, everything that they’ve been through, I don’t think you can just forget about it,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own, but I just worry about her.”

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018, just days after it was revealed Thompson cheated on her during the pregnancy. In February 2019, the couple broke up for good after it was revealed that Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, at a house party.

In a clip for the second half of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16, momager Kris Jenner compared the end of Jenner’s friendship with Woods to a “divorce,” while Jenner said Woods “f–ed up.”

“Just know I love you,” Jenner told a crying Khloe in one scene.

Kardashian’s ex-husband, retired basketball player Lamar Odom, called her relationship with Thompson a “bad situation.”

“She doesn’t deserve that. She’s a beautiful person from the inside out,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, [it’s] just a man being as stupid as I was… Just a bad decision.”

Woods herself spoke out a few days after the scandal in an interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, and denied she had a sexual affair with Thompson.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said in March. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images