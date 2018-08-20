Why Khloe Kardashian Feared Gaining ‘Too Much’ Weight During Her Pregnancy

Khloé Kardashian was very conscious of her weight gain all throughout her first pregnancy, she revealed on Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but not because of any body insecurity.

After telling Kim Kardashian that she had gained about 11 lbs. at five months pregnant, she told her big sister that keeping up with her workouts and healthy lifestyle while expecting was more about her birth plan than her body image.

“What I’m scared about is the doctor and I have talked, and since [boyfriend Tristan Thompson] and I are both big, and his mom has had C-sections, because all of her kids were big, most likely I’m going to have a big baby.”

She added, “[The doctor] wants me to gain a reasonable amount of weight, nothing too crazy.”

In a flashback to a recent appointment, Khloé’s OB/GYN doctor told her, “I don’t want you to gain more than — I mean ideally, if you could do 8 lbs., 20 weeks. Your partner is tall and big — I’m just worried that if you gain too much weight, you’re going to have have a —

“Huge baby,” Khloé interrupted, to which the doctor nodded.

“I would really love to avoid having a C-section,” the mom-to-be told the camera. “I would like to do this as naturally as possible. My whole family delivered vaginally, I just kind of want to do the same. Having a C-section, you know, it’s really hard on your body, cutting through your abdomen and your uterus. I just don’t think that sounds like an easy process.”

Kim, a mother of three herself, reassured her sister, saying, “You’re freaked out about it, but it is what it is. You can’t really stress it, honestly.”

“I won’t, it’s just scary,” Khloé responded.

Mom Kris Jenner had another theory, however, as to why pregnancy weight was such an issue for her daughter.

“I think growing up, Khloé was always conscious of her weight. Khloé has worked so hard for the last couple years really getting in shape and being healthy, and she’s never looked better,” she said. “So I think she’s a little bit scared about what’s going to happen after baby. But being pregnant is a beautiful thing, and the last she she should be worried about is gaining a bunch of weight.”

Khloé was able to give birth vaginally in April when she welcomed daughter True, and even was able to avoid the mixed blessing of a big baby, as the little girl was born at 6 lbs. 13 oz.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian