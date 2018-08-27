‘KUWTK’: Kendall Jenner Snaps on Family for Excluding Dad Caitlyn at Christmas

Kendall Jenner didn’t hold back in pointing out her family’s hypocritical attitude when it comes to dad Caitlyn Jenner in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When Kourtney Kardashian was asked by her family if she was planning on inviting ex Scott Disick to the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, she initially wanted to keep him off the invite list before the rest of her family protested.

“You can’t just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family,” mom Kris Jenner said. “He’s still part of our family.”

It was at this moment Kendall interjected, “What about my dad?”

Ever since Kris’ divorce from her ex-husband, Caitlyn has been on the outs from her family due in part to things about Kris she wrote in her tell-all memoir.

“Scott’s never done anything mean or said anything negative, so that’s different,” Kim responded.

“Is that actually a joke?” Kendall clapped back. “They’ve both done f—d up things in different ways.”

Kris defended her decision, saying, “Nobody who’s coming would even know how to respond to her because of all th—”

Kendall interjected, “So the f— what? Why are we worried about anyone else? Even if she doesn’t come, it’s nice to hav—”

“Oh she would come,” Kris interrupted, to which Kendall said, “The same way you feel bad for Scott not getting invited, you don’t feel bad for my dad not being invited?”

When Kris said she has “a relationship” with Disick that makes things different than her estranged ex, Kendall hit back with, “Oh, you didn’t have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?”

“I have a relationship with Scott right now,” Kris clarified.

It was then that Kim jumped in to defend her mom, saying, “I’m with mom on this. She shouldn’t have to invite anyone she doesn’t want to spend her time with.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney was wondering how the conversation got so far away from her not wanting Disick at the Christmas party.

“This is exactly why my sisters and I haven’t been getting along, because they don’t have my back and they don’t take my feelings into consideration,” she told the camera. “And now I feel like the same thing is happening with Kendall. If it’s not exactly what they think, there’s always criticism and judgement and I’m not here to be criticized every day.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

