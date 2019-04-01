‘KUWTK’: Kanye West Starts On-Camera Interviews After Being Inspired By ‘The Incredibles’

Kanye West is shooting Keeping Up With the Kardashians confessionals for the first time after being inspired by an interesting cinematic source.

In Sunday’s Season 16 premiere of the E! show, Kim Kardashian’s husband sat for a full-fledged interview for the first time since he and the reality star first started dating.

“I’m not actually attempting to do good,” he told the producers during the first moments of his time in the hot seat. “Part of the reason I even thought about or considered doing this recording — this, what do you call it? This interview? Is because of the movie The Incredibles.”

The 2004 Pixar film featuring a family of superheroes begins with a similar documentary-style interview format when introducing the main characters Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, which apparently struck a chord with the rapper.

“It starts off with the interviews, the superheroes are giving interviews,” he continued, “The wife [Elastigirl] got a big butt, and I just keep seeing our life getting more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly.”

While most of the premiere episode centered around West purchasing the Avalon Regal Theater in his hometown of Chicago amid drama surrounding his nonprofit, Donda’s House, and relationship with RHYMEFEST fans watched play out last year, it was West’s confessionals that stole the premiere for most fans.

“THEY GOT KANYE TO DO A CONFESSIONAL!!!!!!” one user tweeted during the premiere.

“So I see Kanye is going to be the breakout star this season,” another theorized.

Yet another fan wrote, “Never thought I would see the day that Kanye would do be in the interview seat. Loving the chemistry between him and Kim while doing interviews!”

And while West’s confessionals were full of interesting revelations, such as he no longer uses the word “excited” and considers himself “spiritual not rational,” Kardashian made it clear she wouldn’t have her husband any other way.

“My favorite thing about Kanye is he’s a completely free thinker,” she told the cameras, before West said he was glad it was his mind, not another, less PG, part of him that attracted her.

“I know Kanye is always going to be Kanye, and I’m not trying to change that,” she continued. “That’s who I’m in love with.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

