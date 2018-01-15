‘KUWTK’ Fans Are Really Missing Rob Kardashian

With the 14th season well underway, fans of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians are not fooled by one major Kardashian missing — and we’re not talking Kylie Jenner, who is in hiding since her reported pregnancy erupted this past fall.

In the season 14 episode, “Mime Over Matter,” Khloe Kardashian reaches out to her brother, Rob Kardsahian, whom she lovingly calls, “Bob.”

With his sister asking what the plan for seeing Dream is, he discloses he’ll be dropping her off with Kourtney later in the day, and then will be spending time with Khloe. Khloe then asks how the custody situation is going with him and his ex, Blac Chyna.

“Nothing’s going on,” Rob replies. “After an 8-hour mediation, nothing is being resolved.”

Near the end of the episode, Rob meets up with Khloeat her house as she works out with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Rob shares an update with her about his health, revealing he has been staying on the right track to be a more healthy and fit, and eventually will be off insulin.

While Rob has been out of the spotlight since the illicit images situation, fans have not forgotten him. Many of them took to Twitter Sunday night to express their happiness hearing and seeing him, along with how in love they are with his and Khloe’s relationship.

@khloekardashian and Rob have always had the best relationship! Happy to see him working out with her and Tristan #KUWTK — Kim K (@yeezuskimk) January 15, 2018

I love how close Khloé is with Rob ❤️ #KUWTK — Katie (@PlanetKhloeK) January 15, 2018

Rob is looking good!! Keep at it babe! 🖤 #KUWTK — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) January 15, 2018

I miss rob 😩 #KUWTK — kims sidechick (@lovemesomekimk) January 15, 2018

@khloekardashian I’m so proud of Rob I didn’t like chyna anyways but we’re not going to get into that #Kardashian #KUWTK @KimKardashian — DeOnté Green (@_DeOnte_Green_) January 15, 2018

While the family has been airing their moments on the E! reality series, Rob has been busy spending time with his daughter Dream.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old Kardashian posted a short clip from his Snapchat of Dream in a high chair, drinking from a purple bottle with a filter that makes it look like she has lips coming from her head. He also added two angel emojis as a caption.

Kardashian also told his 7.6 million Twitter followers that he finally added Snapchat to his social media repertoire. His user name at the photo and video-sharing app is “robphuckedme.”

Aside from posting pictures of Dream this week, Kardashian showed support for his sisters on Twitter.

He retweeted a link to KKWFragrance.com to give Kim Kardashian West some publicity. He also retweeted a Cleveland Cavaliers post about Kyle Korver, whose teammate, Tristan Thompson, is the father of Khloe Kardashian‘s baby.

While his sisters all use Instagram, Kardashian kept his public social media use to Twitter and Snapchat. He does not share photos of himself, instead exclusively posting photos and videos of his 1-year-old daughter with Blac Chyna.

Contributing: Daniel Levine