‘KUWTK’ Fans Are Obsessed With This Feature of the Show

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered last Sunday, fans noticed a new feature on the show.

The famous family started doing group confessionals on Season 14. These take place throughout the show when the women talk about certain things throughout the episode.

Fans really caught onto the feature during the second episode of the season that aired Sunday night. In the episode, Kourtney Kardashian and a large group of her friends, including her sister Kim, travel to Mexico to celebrate her birthday.

Khloé Kardashian even joined in on the new obsession. The TV personality retweeted a fan who said, “I love the group interviews [heart emoji] I hope it stays forever!”

She responded, writing, “Me too!! Group interviews are the best.”

The interviews give fans a closer insight into the family’s dynamic and their fun-loving personalities. Read KUWTK fans’ tweets about their new love for the family’s group interviews.

We really need a group confessional with Kim, Kourt, & Khloé! Theyre already hilarious with just 2, imagine all 3 😂 #KUWTK — Jake (@thejakekardash) October 2, 2017