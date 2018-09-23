‘KUTWK’ Sneak Peek: Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Break Down in Tears

The latest sneak peek for Keeping Up With the Kardashians teases a tense moment between Kourtney Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

The Kar-Jenner clan has been on edge lately as feuds and passive-aggressive jabs come between some of the sisters. The tight-knit family seems to be on the edge of a breakdown. In the latest teaser for the next episode, Jenner and her oldest daughter, 39-year-old Kardashian, find themselves in a tearfully honest conversation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tough times always make way for bigger and better things. Don’t miss a new #KUWTK this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/m2rdSY5JoQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) September 21, 2018



“What we usually do as a family is we criticize each other, we’re judgmental and we give each other an attitude, and we’re b—y,” Kardashian told her mom, counting off the symptoms on her fingers.

“The joy of my life is you guys,” Jenner responded earnestly. As she spoke, tears rolled down Kardashian’s cheeks. “I have nothing else. Just — I never want you to be disappointed in me.”

The mother-daughter duo has already been at odds recently, as another clip showed earlier this week. In that one, Kardashian called her mom out over an affair she had years ago, cheating on her father, Robert Kardashian Sr. with Todd Waterman.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloé Kardashian said to Kardashian in the clip. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

Jenner retorted that Kardashian has her “own Todd right now,” a comparison that Kardashian was not pleased to hear.

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair,” Kardashian said. “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

The confrontation left the Kar-Jenner matriarch visibly upset, while Kardashian ditched the topic, claiming, “I just don’t relate to this and I don’t understand it.” These two harsh moments are sure to add up to a heated episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians this week.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s feud with her younger sister Kim continues, as well. In Sunday’s teaser she approaches Kim in the middle of a workout, bearing the happy news that Kylie is in labor.

“Why aren’t you there?” Kardashian asked.

“What do you mean? Why aren’t you there?” Kim responded.

The eldest Kardashian sister has been at odds with just about all of her family this season.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!