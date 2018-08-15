Kristin Cavallari Teases ‘Very Cavallari’ Sunday Night: ‘Really Hoping My Parents Don’t Watch’

Very Cavallari is getting a little raunchy this week.

Kristin Cavallari teased that the E! reality show was straying into some touchy territory this week on social media, sharing a cryptic clip that she’s really hoping her parents don’t see.

In the clip of Sunday’s episode, Cavallari tells her best friend Kelly Henderson of an unknown topic, “It’s not like some shocking difference. You’re not like, ‘Oh my God!’”

“That’s what I feel like I would be like,” Henderson replies.

Later, in an interview, the friends continue to discuss the clearly R-rated topic, with Henderson asking, “At what point did you go like, ‘Oh, something’s different.”

“Can we go to the next question,” Cavallari responds, nearly in tears laughing.

“I need to know! What if this happens to me?” Henderson implores.

It’s at this point that Cavallari takes her conversation behind her hand, away from the view of the cameras. It’s clear that whatever she says is seriously hilarious, with both women crying from laughter by the end.

“I’m crying,” Cavallari says. “It’s not for you guys to hear.”

Henderson adds, “She can’t say that, but oh my God.”

On Instagram, the Laguna Beach alum captioned the clip, “Dear mom and dad, Please do us all a favor and do not watch tonight’s episode of [Very Cavallari]. Thank you very much.”

She had a similar note on Twitter alongside the video: “Really hoping my parents don’t watch [Very Cavallari] tonight.”

Fans immediately took to the comments to guess what the friends are talking about.

“I’m assuming it’s about going downtown [go girl],” one fan commented, speculating the two were talking about something sexual.

“I feel like I know what they’re talking about,” another added alongside a shocked and embarrassed emoji.

A third speculated that the two were talking about some kind of vaginal rejuvenation procedure, saying, “I thought maybe she had some work done to her downstairs. Like I’ve seen women who get surgery to tighten things up after having kids. But I am not sure, it just seems someone with money would prob do.”

Another echoed the same kind of thought, writing, “I thought it was maybe something referring to changes after having babies! [laughing out loud].”

We can’t wait to see what all the fuss is about!

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

