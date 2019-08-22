Kristin Cavallari Takes Down Jay Cutler in Axe-Throwing in New Video

Retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler found another sport he is not great at: axe throwing. His wife, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari did much better at it, tossing her axe right down the middle of the target. The couple shared videos of their axe-throwing, with Cutler showing shades of his sense of humor in his post.

In Cutler’s video, he is seen tossing the axe, which then bounces off the wall, as his friends and Cavallari are heard laughing behind him.

“Nailed it,” he joked in the caption.

Cavallari did much better. On her first try, she tossed the axe and it stuck right in the center of the target.

“Kiss my axe,” she wrote.

The videos were taken at the Class Axe Throwing in Nashville, where Cavallari, 32, and Cutler, 36, live with their children Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and Saylor James. Cavallari also opened her store Uncommon James in Nashville last year.

“This was an idea that I floated around years and years ago, and I never actually saw it happening,” Cavallari told PopCulture.com at the store’s launch party last year. “so to be here is the coolest feeling in the entire world.”

She added, “It’s the first time in my life I’ve had complete creative freedom and it is the most rewarding and challenging job on the planet… But I love every second of it.”

Cavallari’s brand includes clothing, jewelry and home goods, with a “clean and simple” aesthetic.

“It just doesn’t feel real,” she said of the store. “We made it happen, and that’s another reason why I can’t believe it worked out.”

The Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum also relaunched her reality TV career with Very Cavallari last year. The show’s second season aired in May. E! Network also renewed the show for a third season in May, Variety reported at the time.

During the Season 2 finale, Cavallari said she was starting to feel stressed out because she was leading the company herself and needed to find a vice president.

“I’m maxed out for sure,” the former The Hills star said. “I’m sort of at my limit, and I do want to get to a place where my plate isn’t so full. That’s why I absolutely need somebody to be VP.”

Cutler played for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before retiring in 2016. In 2017, he played a season for the Miami Dolphins before retiring for good. He is now working on a butcher shop idea, which will likely be a plot for Very Cavallari Season 3.

Very Cavallari will be back for another season in 2020.

