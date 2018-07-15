Kristin Cavallari Says ‘The Hills’ Reunion Will Happen

Kristin Cavallari said a The Hills reunion could happen at some point, since she still keeps in contact with some of her former co-stars.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Life with Andy Cohen Wednesday, the Very Cavallari star gave updates on how often she speaks with her Hills colleagues. When asked if she would swap motherhood tips with on-screen frenemy Lauren Conrad, Cavallari said they have never stayed in touch since The Hills ended in 2010.

“Who would have to make the first move?” Cohen asked.

“Me,” Cavallari replied.

Cavallari, who is married to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, said she does talk with Hills co-stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag regularly. In fact, Montag made an appearance on Cavallari’s Instagram page when she was pregnant with son Gunner last year.

“Heidi has texted me with any and every question about being a mom. I talk to her all the time and she’s doing great,” Cavallari said, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Cohen then asked Cavallari if Montag or Pratt kept rumored Hills reunions from happening.

“I have not spoken to Spencer. I’ve talked to Heidi. Of course, I would love to do it. I think at some point it will happen, but I think just right now it wasn’t the right time,” Cavallari sad.

Cavallari has said a couple of times that two people stopped a Hills reunion from happening. While on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirus XM radio show, Cavallari claimed Pratt and Montag have “another contract” that keeps them from making a Hills reunion.

Pratt and Montag disputed that, with Pratt even writing, “I tweet [MTV] everyday tryna get this reboot.”

“I had plans since it ended,” Pratt told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. “I never wanted The Hills to leave. So yes, I’m very ready. Let’s bring her back, MTV!”

The original The Hills ran on MTV from 2006 to 2010 as a spin-off from Laguana Beach: The Real Orange County. Other related shows included The City, Bromance and Audrina. There was a 2016 reunion, The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now, with Lauren Conrad.

While Cavallari waits for a Hills reunion to be greenlit, she is already starring in her own first reality show since The Hills ended. She and her husband star in Very Cavallari, which focuses on her and Cutler’s life in Nashville, as well as her Uncommon James store launch.

The couple and their three children are also moving to a new home in Nashville after listing their previous home for $7.9 million last month.

Very Cavallari airs on E! Network at 10 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo