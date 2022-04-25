Kris Jenner's Treatment of Driver on 'The Kardashians' Riles Fans
Kardashian-Jenner fans are not happy with momager Kris Jenner. In episode 2 of their new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Jenner and her daughter Khloe are driving around in New York as they prepare for Kim's SNL debut.
Kris tells Khloé she needs to end her call with her daughter True so that they can have an important conversation about Travis Barker planning his surprise proposal to Kourtney. She then asks the driver to get out of the car. But the way Kris asks is what has viewers in a frenzy.
"Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?" Kris asked the driver. The driver does step out, but Kris is hesitant to start talking because she realizes the car is still open. "Is his window rolled up?" Khloé said, "Yes, but the trunk is open —" Kris snapped back before yelling, "CLOSE THE TRUNK!" to the driver loudly. Khloé then tried to correct her mother in the moment by saying, "You're yelling at a fucking guy —" Kris wouldn't budge. "CLOSE THE TRUNK!" she screamed again.
Khloé then took it upon herself to politely ask the driver to close the trunk. "Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much," the Good American owner said. She then turned to her mother and said, "It's not what you say, it's how you say it." Kris curtly said, "I know." Viewers found Kris' antics rude. And others felt it was classist.
kris jenner becoming a demon and yelling at the driver to close the trunk pic.twitter.com/oZD4N3gZy2— sunnyisshere (@sunnyisshere) April 22, 2022
Jenner's personality shift was noticeable to viewers. Many were appalled by her behavior.
The way Kris Jenner rudely demanded the driver get out and close the trunk reminded me why I quit the service industry. Having money does not mean you can treat people like that honey.— Chelsey Larson (@ChelsLars) April 21, 2022
There's a reason many people don't like general customer service and Jenner's behavior is an example of why. As a service worker, many are forced to tolerate rude behavior to pay their bills.
watching Kris Jenner yell at the driver to get out of the car and close the trunk just so they can have a convo is really cringey. like, you do know that these people are paid to be discrete, right? like, even if you don't trust them, show some respect. #TheKardashians— Petty Mayonaizze (@FemWynn) April 22, 2022
Editing can be tricky in reality television, but with Khloe having to jump in for her mother showed some viewers that Jenner's tone was taken rudely. Jenner didn't apologize in the scene to the driver.
Just finished watching @hulu #Kardashian and I can't believe how @KrisJenner spoke to the driver. Goes to show money does not buy class. Shame on her!— Dina Williams (@Dina_Williams_) April 23, 2022
The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps sang it best: "Money Can't Buy You Class." Unfortunately, some feel the song now applies to Jenner.
This is embarrassing and I never tweet this stuff but I’m watching The Kardashians and the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people— em (@EmmyBognar) April 21, 2022
Viewers are used to seeing Jenner in momager mode or protective mommy mode. But rarely has she been called rude.
Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians – Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out 😳😬🤢 that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe!— Veronica Colette (@theveronicac) April 21, 2022
One Twitter user found the whole ordeal to be cringeworthy. They attribute Jenner's lack of manners to having privilege due to her wealth and access.