Kris Jenner's Treatment of Driver on 'The Kardashians' Riles Fans

Kardashian-Jenner fans are not happy with momager Kris Jenner. In episode 2 of their new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Jenner and her daughter Khloe are driving around in New York as they prepare for Kim's SNL debut.

Kris tells Khloé she needs to end her call with her daughter True so that they can have an important conversation about Travis Barker planning his surprise proposal to Kourtney. She then asks the driver to get out of the car. But the way Kris asks is what has viewers in a frenzy.

"Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?" Kris asked the driver. The driver does step out, but Kris is hesitant to start talking because she realizes the car is still open. "Is his window rolled up?" Khloé said, "Yes, but the trunk is open —" Kris snapped back before yelling, "CLOSE THE TRUNK!" to the driver loudly. Khloé then tried to correct her mother in the moment by saying, "You're yelling at a fucking guy —" Kris wouldn't budge. "CLOSE THE TRUNK!" she screamed again.

Khloé then took it upon herself to politely ask the driver to close the trunk. "Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much," the Good American owner said. She then turned to her mother and said, "It's not what you say, it's how you say it." Kris curtly said, "I know." Viewers found Kris' antics rude. And others felt it was classist.