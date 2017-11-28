Kris Jenner Says She Would Live With This Daughter ‘in a Heartbeat’

Kris Jenner will be making an appearance on the Steve Harvey show this week, and in a clip of the episode she talks about which one of her daughters she’d live with again “in a Heartbeat.”

In the clip shared by Us Weekly, Jenner play a game of “Would You Rather“ with Harvey and he asks “Would you live with Kim and Kanye again, or lose your assistant for a week?“

“That’s easy. Live with Kim and Kanye again. In a heartbeat. I actually miss them,“ the 61-year-old business mogul fires back without hesitation.

Jenner is quite a busy woman and with the holidays now upon us it’s tough for her to get out and shop without being hounded by fans.

In the recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians holiday episode, Jenner and family friend Jonathan Cheban threw on some good old fashion make-up disguises before hitting the stores.

They tried on everything from scruffy beards, to silly mustaches, and fashionable blonde wigs.

Hilariously, Jenner Face-timed with Kardashian to show off the new looks, and she just happened to be sitting down for a Keeping Up With The Kardashians confessional interview at the time.

“In recent years, it’s become a little more challenging to go shopping, to say the least,” 61-year-old Jenner said in the episode. “Because we start to get recognized, and the minute you take a selfie with someone, everyone wants a selfie — and then I get distracted, and I can’t get my shopping done. So leave it to Jonathan: He thinks it would be a really good idea for us to go in a disguise.”

“It’s the perfect solution to not really being able to concentrate and focus on our Christmas list,” she then added.