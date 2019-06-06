Kris Jenner Worries Kourtney Kardashian Will Want to Reunite With Ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have figured out their co-parenting relationship, but Kris Jenner isn’t sure the exes’ close relationship won’t lead to disaster.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner is shocked when daughter Kim Kardashian points out a photo Disick posted of himself, his ex and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, all vacationing together.

“Oh my God. Did you see what Scott just posted?” Kim asks her mom. “It says, ‘What more could a guy ask for? Three’s company.’ And it’s him, Kourtney and Sofia in Mexico.”

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing,” Jenner responds, shaking her head. “Kourtney and Scott and Sofia on vacation together — what is happening?”

As Kim reads off comments from the photo from people who think the people involved in the unconventional vacation “need therapy,” Jenner wonders, “Why in the world would she feel the need to go on vacation with Scott?”

“She has a lot of trips with the kids. She can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week,” she continues. “My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color! That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the a—. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

“She doesn’t know what the f— she wants,” Khloé Kardashian chimes in of her sister, with Jenner responding, “Exactly. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

It’s not that Jenner has a problem with Kardashian and the father of her three children getting along, she continues, but in her experience with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, things are a little more complicated than they seem.

“It took me a couple of years after Robert and I got divorced but we became the best of friends,” she explains. “So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and co-parenting. But it’s still incredibly challenging, so I worry that somebody is going to get hurt.”

Keeping Up With Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!