Kris Jenner Goes Undercover With Beard for Christmas Shopping

It can be tough to get out and do some casual Christmas shopping when you’re as recognizable as Kris Jenner, but the business mogul isn’t letting that stop her and she’s got the disguise to prove it.

In a clip from the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians holiday episode, Jenner and family friend Jonathan Cheban throw on some good old fashion make-up disguises before hitting the stores.

They try on everything from scruffy beards, to silly mustaches, and fashionable blonde wigs, as reported by People.

Hilariously, Jenner Facetimes with her daughter Kim Kardashian to show off the new looks, and Kardashian just happened to be sitting down for a Keeping Up With The Kardashians confessional interview at the time.

“In recent years, it’s become a little more challenging to go shopping, to say the least,” 61-year-old Jenner says in the clip. “Because we start to get recognized, and the minute you take a selfie with someone, everyone wants a selfie — and then I get distracted, and I can’t get my shopping done. So leave it to Jonathan: He thinks it would be a really good idea for us to go in a disguise.”

“It’s the perfect solution to not really being able to concentrate and focus on our Christmas list,” she then added.

The Very Kardashian Holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.