Kris Jenner Reveals How Daughter Kylie Started Her Makeup Empire

Kylie Jenner‘s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, is currently valued at nearly $800 million, having earned that massive number in just three years.

In an interview with TMZ, Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, explains how her youngest daughter built such a successful company, telling the outlet that the company’s success is all Kylie.

“She had a plan for Kylie Cosmetics when she was 17,” Kris explained, “and said, ‘OK, mom, I want you to sit down, I finally figured out what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ And I’m like, ‘Woah, OK!’”

“And she said, ‘It’s gonna be makeup,’” Kris continued. “‘I wanna do my own makeup and I wanna do a lip kit and this is what I wanna do and these are the three colors.’”

“She had meetings, she knew exactly who she wanted and what she wanted and executed it.”

Kris also showed off the first three products her daughter launched, which were three lip kits that formed the cornerstone of her brand.

In an interview with Forbes, Kylie explained that makeup has always been something she used to help her feel good.

“Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eyeshadow,” she recalled. “I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident.”

With her sisters starting businesses and earning endorsements for years, Kylie noted that “I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own.”

Soon, she found that calling, trademarking the phrase “Kylie Lip Kits … for the perfect pout” in August 2014 at age 17. Kylie officially launched her Kylie Lip Kits in 2015 with three products that sold out in seconds, later relaunching as Kylie Cosmetics and eventually bringing in new products including eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, lipsticks and more. Because of Kylie Cosmetics’ success, the 20-year-old is on track to become America’s youngest self-made billionaire.

Kylie shared that she envisions working on her company “forever,” though she might offer it to her infant daughter, Stormi.

“Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi if she’s into it,” she said.

In a new interview with GQ, Kylie echoed her earlier sentiment that makeup helped her with her self-image.

“The reason I got into makeup is it’s all about making yourself feel better,” she explained.

The mogul also revealed that she plans to open brick-and-mortar stores for her brand worldwide.

“I really want to create an experience,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea