Kris Jenner Posts Adorable Photos of Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True on Her Birthday, and Fans Are In Love

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True proves that kids grow up so fast.

Kris Jenner posted a photo of her sweet granddaughter True on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday!

“Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!! You are ONE today! [cake emoji] what a blessing you are to our family… You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say #HappyBirthdayTrue #happygirl #sweetiepie,” she wrote alongside a series of photos.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with sweet words as well.

One wrote, “Too cute for words,” while another posted, “That was the fastest year of my life.”

Another fan shared, “This baby is the cutest human ever [heart emoji].”

True’s mom, Khloe Kardashian also paid tribute to her precious daughter on her Instagram story.

“My baby is 1 today,” one post says. “Where does the time go?”

Kardashian posted a series of memorable moments with True, including the day of True’s birth.

She shared a candid moment of the two on vacation.

The mom also revealed a photo of True laughing while flying private jet, but the real funny part is Jenner in the background knocked out catching some Z’s.

These are just a few of many Kardashian honored her daughter with on her special day!

The 34-year-old and her estranged boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their sweet baby and first child together on April 12, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Kardashian recently shared her disbelief that her daughter was about to turn one with PEOPLE in an interview.

“It’s so corny but you don’t realize how fast time goes by until you see a child growing in front of you. It’s scary and sad because it goes so fast. Can we slow down time? I’m so utterly obsessed with her,” she added. “This first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this.”

She also took to Twitter recently to tell her fans she had anxiety over her daughter growing up so fast.

“Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?!,” she wrote. “I’m sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment … bring me the tissue.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admits during a teaser on Season 16 of the popular reality show that True is the best thing that’s ever happened to her. Kardashian gave birth to her just two days after news broke that Thompson was caught kissing other women. Less than a year later, it got worse when rumors started flying around that he and Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up at an after party in Los Angeles. Woods came out and admitted that she and Thompson did kiss, but her confession only seemed to make things worse.

For now, Kardashian is doing the best she can to cope and it seems as though True lifts her spirits in times of need.