Kris Jenner Is ‘Over the Moon’ for Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner is “over the moon” for her daughter Khloe Kardashian, and not just because the family secured a huge deal from E! Network to keep Keeping Up With The Kardashians going.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Tuesday, the matriarch of the family said she’s happy about where her daughter is at this point in her life. She approves of Kardashian’s boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The TV personality is rumored to be expecting her first child, but she’s yet to confirm the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kardashians Re-Sign With E! For Massive Amount of Money

“We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” Jenner told ET.

“Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American — that’s her passion,” the famous mom said. “On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She’s really happy.”

Jenner said Kardashian spends most of her time in Cleveland to be with Thompson. “That’s interesting, because she’s not around every day,” Jenner continued.

Jenner’s comments came the same day E! Network and the family signed a new deal to keep KUWTK on until at least 2019. TMZ reported that the deal is for five seasons, worth $150 million. However, Deadline‘s source says the deal is worth “well below $100 million.”

More: Khloé Kardashian Hides Belly in Teasing Video

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spin-offs, and season 14 is off to a strong start,” E! said in a statement on the deal. “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”