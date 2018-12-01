Kris Jenner Makes Cameo in Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

Kris Jenner stole the spotlight from Ariana Grande with an unforgettable appearance in the singer’s new Mean Girls-inspired “thank u, next” video.

Since Grande could not get Amy Poehler to reprise her Mean Girls role as Regina George’s mother, she enlisted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager for the video. Jenner ended up appearing in the audience while she and her co-stars performed during a Christmas show.

The first time we see Jenner, she is getting in everyone’s way as she tries to film the girls dance on stage. She then mouths the lyrics to Grande’s new song.

At the very end, after the song is over, the camera cuts back to Jenner in the crowd, still filming. “Thank you, next, b–,” Jenner said.

Jenner shared a clip of her scenes on Twitter, adding the hashtag “proud mama.”

Before the video premiered, it was confirmed Jenner would play Grande’s mother in the video. Grande herself dashed all hopes that her real-life mother Joan Grande would play the part.

“She would never… unfortunately,” Grande tweeted on Nov. 23. “BUT.. i did get someone to play her. meaning i got somebody to play @joangrande playing mrs. george.”

Jenner was just one of many celebrities who appeared in the video. Grande got Jennifer Coolidge to play her Legally Blonde role, Paulette Bonafonte in a scene where she tells Grande how she once dated a guy with one big front tooth.

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, has a memorable line during the video’s prologue. “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back… she’s not wrong,” Bennett said.

Unfortunately, Lindsay Lohan was also not available, so Grande cast Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies, who looks just like Lohan.

“Ain’t nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan. But so flattered by [Ariana Grande] loving Mean Girls so much! Also, I love Dynasty,” Lohan posted on Instagram.

The video also includes references to Grande’s personal life. In one scene, Grande is seen writing several notes and flipping through her own Burn Book. She mentions Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and Mac Miller in the song.

The page for Big Sean includes his name written in a heart, alongside a photo of her kissing him. She wrote “so cure,” “so sweet” and “(could still get it).”

Grande’s page for Davidson includes a photo of the two with purple hearts on the Saturday Night Live star’s face. She also wrote “sry I dipped,” “I love u always” and “Huuuuuge.”

There is also a scene with a UPS driver, whose logo is edited to read “BDE.” The acronym stands for “Big Dick Energy,” a phrase Davidson created during their relationship.

“thank u, next” was the first single Grande released since she broke up with Davidson. The two called off their engagement in October.

Photo credit: YouTube/Ariana Grande