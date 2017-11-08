Fans Think Kris Jenner Leaked Kylie’s Pregnancy to Promote ‘KUWTK’ 10th Anniversary Special

Kylie Jenner almost broke the internet on Friday with her alleged pregnancy news.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul is reportedly pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is due in February and just started telling friends of the news a few weeks ago.

After fans heard the rumors, many started to speculate that there is a publicity stunt behind the unexpected news.

Twitter noticed a not-so-surprising coincidence between the pregnancy news released on Friday and the KUWTK 10th anniversary special, which will air on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Many fans pointed at Jenner’s mom Kris – accusing her of leaking the information in an attempt to get higher ratings for the new special.

It is unclear if that is the reason the pregnancy news came to light, but these Twitter users seem to have already made up their mind.

Twitter Reactions

Kris Jenner leaving the TMZ office from leaking Kylie Jenner being Pregnant to stay relevant after Fenty beauty pic.twitter.com/DIF3LlchHT — ✨?✨ (@bri_ann_a20) September 22, 2017

Twitter quickly decided that Kris was the source of the pregnancy leak.

The internet was filled with memes and gifs saying the momager ran to TMZ to share the news days before the KUWTK special.

One fan even called Kris a “genius.”

Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs. Kris is a genius. pic.twitter.com/MGYD4ix4yG — Paul (ಠ_ಠ) (@mrpwhitley) September 22, 2017

Twitter Reactions (cont.)

“Kylie Jenner is pregnant right before the 10 years anniversary episode of Keep Up With the Kardashians special.”



Kris Jenner: pic.twitter.com/8FokdIBjcp — My YoungHoe Koo (@A_A_Ron_Rodgers) September 22, 2017

Another Twitter user went into a more thorough description of the matriarch, writing, “Kris Jenner is an entertainment and capitalistic genius.”

The gifs continued with hilarious content regarding this news. If hyping the show with the pregnancy was the goal, it seems to have worked.

Although no member of the family has confirmed or denied the rumors, the internet continues to talk about them.

guarantee this is all a publicity stunt to drive attention to the anniversary special tomorrow kris jenner is an absolute genius — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 22, 2017

Kris Jenner is an entertainment and capitalistic genius pic.twitter.com/rIYYZLcd8e — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) September 22, 2017

Twitter Reactions (cont.)

Kylie Jenner pregnant RIGHT before the 10-year Kardashian anniversary. I tell ya, the Devil works but Kris Jenner works harder. — J’na (@jnajefferson) September 22, 2017

Regardless of when or if the family decides to discuss the news, the Kardashians will continue to dominate the internet.

The family’s reality TV show’s 10th anniversary special airs on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Their 14th season of KUWTK is set to air next month.

Photo Credit: Getty / Robin Marchant

Kris Jenner: we loosing viewership what can we do?



Kylie Jenner: I’ll get pregnant ??

Kris Jenner: good idea baby ?



Viewers:?? we back ?? — Thadishe Pediguy?? (@thadishe) September 22, 2017

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!