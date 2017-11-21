Fans Think Kris Jenner Confirmed Kylie and Khloe’s Pregnancies on Instagram

The Kardashians are masters of getting the public interested in their lives, but it’s possible no information (or lack thereof) has fascinated people quite like the rumored pregnancies of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Multiple sources have confirmed the pregnancies to multiple outlets, but none of the Kardashians have confirmed or denied the pregnancies themselves. As a result, fans have been poring over the sisters’ social media posts looking for any sort of clue or hint of a baby bump, and a recent Instagram post from family matriarch Kris Jenner may contain one of the biggest clues yet.

On Nov. 15, Kris shared a snap of a pile of pajamas, which she called a collection of “family jammies,” thanking a company for providing them for her grandchildren.

“Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseasonthank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren,” Kris wrote.

Fans immediately noticed that while Kris currently has six grandchildren — Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint and Dream — there are nine pairs of pajamas in the photo.

While it’s been confirmed that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, which would bring Kris’ grandchild total to seven, fans are speculating that the remaining two pairs of pajamas are for Khloé and Kylie’s upcoming arrivals.

Still, other fans pointed out that since Khloé and Kylie reportedly aren’t expecting until next year, it wouldn’t make much sense for Kris to be prepping for the holidays with nine grandchildren. Some noted that there appear to be only three sets of girls’ pajamas in the photo, which could belong to Penelope, North and Dream. As Kim has confirmed she is expecting another girl, as one user wrote, the logic “doesn’t add up.”

The family may be keeping things under wraps for now, but it’s safe to say things will be cleared up sooner or later.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @krisjenner