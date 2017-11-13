Kris Jenner Has an Awkward New Assistant in Next Week’s ‘KUWTK’

Kris Jenner has a human shadow in next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it looks like things are about to get awkward.

In a clip from next week’s episode, Kris enters the dining room followed by a woman scooting behind her in an office chair while typing. When daughter Kendall Jenner asks what’s going on, her mom has an unusual answer.

“This is my scribe,” she says. “She keeps track of everything I say and do.”

Her daughters are dumbfounded by this odd choice.

“Do you really want everything documented?” Khloé Kardashian says in a confessional.

From then on, it looks like the girls are going out of their way to embarrass their mother in front of the woman tasked with writing down all the details of her life.

“Mom, do you have to pee or are you good with your diaper?” Khloé asks at a dinner.

“She has this fungus,” Kourtney Kardashian says later.

It seems like Kris too jumps in on the fun, pulling out a pink box and saying, “This is for your colon health.”

The episode seems like it’s going to keep fans laughing the whole time, with the teaser clip ending on a hilarious clip of Kourtney waiting awkwardly for the assistant to scoot away in her office chair before beginning her confessional.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!

Photo credit: Instagram / @krisjenner