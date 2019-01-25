Kris Jenner Addresses Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Marriage Rumors

Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy once again when she referred to Travis Scott as her husband in a recent Instagram post, but according to Kris Jenner, there’s no reason to think the couple’s marital status has changed.

During an interview on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, Jan. 24, the momager was asked whether her youngest daughter had tied the knot, to which she replied, “Not that I know of.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kris added, “So if you hear something, you better call my cell.”

While the 63-year-old had no news on the marriage front, she did praise Kylie’s relationship, saying of the couple, “Aw, they’re so great. They are really terrific.”

Kylie and Scott have been referring to each other as husband and wife for months now, so the 21-year-old’s latest Instagram post shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans. Scott himself seemed to confirm that the two are not yet married or even engaged in a recent Rolling Stone profile, in which he discussed his plans to eventually propose to the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The rapper also gushed about his girlfriend, who he began dating in April 2017 after the pair connected at Coachella.

At first, “we was just two kids, f—ing around,” Scott said. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Aside from discussing her daughter’s potential marriage on the radio, Kris also cracked a joke about the photo of an egg that recently took Kylie’s crown for most-liked photo on Instagram.

“You know, I just haven’t had a chance to ever discuss it there’s been so much going on,” the mom of six said, adding, “I’m trying to be a little dairy free.”

The egg is now sitting at over 51 million likes as opposed to Kylie’s 18.6 million, though Kris later said that she was “kidding” about being “anti-egg,” and added, “It was so cute though, it was very clever, very clever.”

Kylie herself even liked the photo of the egg and jokingly to the loss of her crown on Instagram when she uploaded a meme that read, “Kylie when she see’s [sic] the world record egg account.”

It was accompanied by a video Jenner had previously shared to Snapchat of herself attempting to fry an egg on the ground.

“Take that little egg,” she joked in the caption.

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea