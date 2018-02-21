Kourtney Kardashian Pulls a Janet Jackson During Dinner Date With Kendall

Kourtney Kardashian has never been afraid of showing off skin, at least when she means to. While out on a dinner date with sister Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles Sunday, she definitely showed off more than she intended.

Paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail show the 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wearing a black dress with a semi-sheer mesh overlay. One side of the dress was slipping, revealing the top of her heart-shaped nipple pasties. Kourtney did not look like she was aware of the wardrobe mishap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the photos.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Kendall wore jeans and a tiny pink, feathered crop-top.

Kourtney has always been ready to open up to her fans about her lifestyle, and revealed in a deleted scene from Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she weighs 98 pounds. She has an obsession with eating healthy and staying fit.

In a September 2016 blog post, Kourtney said she was changing everything about her family’s diet to improve their lives.

“I kept battling with myself back and forth — like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” Kourtney wrote, reports PEOPLE. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

Kourtney and Kendall have also become aunts twice this year already. Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West was born in January, while Kendall Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1. They will all become aunts again after Khloe Kardashian has her baby, whose father is Tristan Thompson.

Kendall is now Kris Jenner’s only daughter without a baby of her own. Kourtney has three children from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Dissick, 8-year-old Mason; 3-year-old Reign and 5-year-old Penelope.

However, she might have another kid in the future. During Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney told Kim and Khloe she was thinking about freezing her eggs.

“I should just do it so I don’t have to think, ‘Is this what I want, to have kids?’” Kourtney said. “It’s like, putting too much pressure.”

Kourtney is now dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima.