Kourtney Kardashian Surprises With New Cuddly Addition to Family for Christmas Morning, but Fans Aren’t Having It

Kourtney Kardashian had an adorable new member of her family on Christmas morning, but not everybody was happy to see the cuddly addition. Surprising her three children, the 40-year-old reality star welcomed a golden retriever puppy to the clan to kick off the holiday according to E! News.

Sharing photos to Instagram, Kardashian was accepting suggestions for names for the little pup while her kids, Mason and Penelope, posed in matching jammies in front of the Christmas tree to drive the cuteness into overdrive.

Fans dropped a few names that might work, like Caramel, Dolce, Moon, Willow and a few others. Our suggestion would be something like Jeff or maybe Clinton to keep things a little more normal.

However, not everybody was on board with the new dog joining the family. The golden retriever raised questions with fans about the whereabouts of Honey, Kardashian’s Pomeranian.

“WTF where’s honey,” one confused fan wrote.

“Are you gunna actually keep the puppy?” another asked.

“Where’s your other dog? Because if she was in the house, they’d be playing together! Pets are not disposable!” a third wrote concerned.

“You gave your Bengal cat away, and Honey away. Now you get a new dog? You are DESPICABLE,” a final comment added.

These critics were convinced that Kardashian was tossing out pets after three months like they’re old milk. But she soon set the record straight in response to one angry commenter.

When one comment said she should name the new dog “temporary” because she”never [keeps her] dogs.” This prompted Kardashian to speak out.

“Wow so much negativity. we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions,” Kardashian responded. “I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

She also had plenty of defenders on social media, swooping in to provide some protection to the reality star.

“Can you guys just let her have her dog and be happy for once omg you people are ridiculous and rude,” one defender wrote.

The smiling faces in the photos are at odds with the drama that fans are seeing play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Sister Kim discussed the recent spats and how they’ve played out off-camera since then during a recent appearance on Ellen.

“What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better,” Kim revealed. “[Kourtney] and I have healed and have talked about everything and have really come to an understanding.”

Despite these comments, Kourtney Kardashian left her future on the reality show up in the air, but only somewhat according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she shared. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”