Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Boyfriend in New Calvin Klein Underwear Photo

The Kardashian family’s association with Calvin Klein continued this week thanks to Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post of herself in the brand’s signature intimates, while straddling boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old Kardashian only added two hashtags, “My Calvins” and “ad” in the caption, while also tagging Calvin Klein.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Kardashian family joined forces with Calvin Klein earlier this year and just last week, the brand shared a photo of Kim Kardashian in her Calvin underwear.

In January, Kardashian and her sisters Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner posed for a Calvin Klein commercial and poster in white underwear. The ad was released on social media, and quickly sparked controversy among the brand’s customers who are not Kardashian fans.

Khloe also wore a Calvin Klein sports bra in the December photo she used to announce her pregnancy. The brand did not acknowledge its role in the photo, presumably because it was before the family’s partnership with the iconic brand was formally announced.

Kardashian and her co-star, real life beau, 24-year-old Bendjima, met in Paris during the same Fashion Week when Kim was robbed. During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last fall, Kardashian told Khloe her friend Stephanie Sheppard pointed Bendjima out to her.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian said. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

After the meeting, they went to the bathroom, where Kardashian got the phone call about Kim’s robbery. Bendjima stayed with Kardashian and her friends to help translate.

Earlier this week, Bendjima joined Kardashian for a road trip along the California coast. Kardashian shared several photos from the trip on her Instagram Story. Bendjima also posted a clip of her goofing off at a gas station, reports PEOPLE.

“Kourtney Kardashian is inside, if anyone wants a selfie!” Bendjima joked, adding the caption, “OPEN CALL.”

Kardashian also shared a “love note” to her body on Snapchat. The inspirational poem reads, “For the heart you kept beating even when it was broken. For every answer you gave me in my gut. For loving me back even when I didn’t know how to love you.”

Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick for almost a decade. They are parents to three children, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian