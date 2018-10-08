‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Kardashian Snaps at Sister Kim for Style Remarks: ‘Nobody Wants to Be Criticized From Head to Toe’

Things came to a boil on Sunday’s episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians after Kim Kardashian called out her sisters for their wardrobe choices during their visit to Japan, prompting Kourtney to defend herself.

While the trip looked like a girlfriends’ getaway between the three, it was revealed by Kim she was only in the country for a Yeezy campaign shoot, promoting her husband, Kanye West’s clothing collection. Though photos from their trip were shared this past year and looked like the three had a ball, in a confessional interview aired during the episode, Kim disclosed how her sisters wardrobe choices looked “so crazy” and were causing much distress behind-the-scenes while she planned her shoot.

During a sit-down with her sisters, Kim called the two out and suggested they looked like “f—ing clowns.”

“Like it’s actually embarrassing,” Kim said in her confessional of the moment. “Kourtney with her Japanese inspired outfits and Khloe with her silver sequins and turquoise eye shadow, huge chandelier earrings. They’re just completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything.”

The remarks didn’t sit well with Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, who later confronted her while the three sat in their hotel room with Kim attempting to apologize.

“I just wanted to say, I know I’ve been like kind of snappy and just like, very opinionated, but I’m here for the Yeezy campaign,” Kim said. “I don’t have time to beating around the bush here.”

“But I feel like, we’re also here to like, have fun, wear some fun stuff, do some fun hair and makeup, whatever, and by the way, I liked all my outfits,” Kourtney retorted.

“I don’t know, I saw what I saw and I saw f—ing clowns,” Kim said curtly.

With Khloe keeping mum and watching the two engage in the heated argument, Kourtney jumped to hers and Khloe’s defense, saying, “Nobody wants to wake up and be criticized from head to toe, like the whole day long.”

“But the old Kourtney would have been like, f— you, or like whatever, you know?” Kim said.

“So would you rather me just say your f—ing outfits suck?” Kourtney asked. “You’re wearing a puffy vest, you have pink hair and turquoise shoes. I didn’t come here to wear leggings that are see-through and show my a— off.”

While Khloe laughed lightly at the comments, Kourtney continued asking Kim, “Do you know how easy it is to be a b—? I could be a b— all f—ing day if that’s what you want. But guess what, it takes a lot more courage to show your feelings than to sit there and be a b—.”

Later on in the episode, the sisters try to enjoy a night out with the stylists and makeup crew, while explaining to Kim how she was too harsh. They all share suggestions, one encouraging her to “soften the blow by saying something nice first.”

Kim agrees and says in a joint-interview with Kourtney that her “delivery” is something she is working on, though she admits her message was “pretty clear.”

“Just first go in with a compliment so people don’t feel attacked,” Kourtney encouraged Kim.

“Okay, so I would be like, ‘Oh okay your skirt’s cute. The eyeshadow’s ridiculous…’” Kim started.

“But you don’t have to say ridiculous,” Kourtney said with amusement. “You could say, ‘I like your skirt, I feel like the eyeshadow might be a little too over the top.’ Maybe if we just compliment Khloe on the days that we do like her hair, maybe she’ll take the hint…”

“[But] then we’d never be complimenting her,” Kim said with a smile.

