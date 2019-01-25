Kourtney Kardashian Reveals ‘Tiny Sister Fight’ With Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian posted new photos on Instagram co-starring sister Kylie Jenner Thursday, following a “tiny sister fight.”

“We had a tiny sister fight two days before this. This was our make up cuddle,” Kardashian wrote in the caption, alongside a black heart emoji.

The two black and white photos show Kardashian, 39, posing with Jenner, 21.

Jenner did not share the photos on her own Instagram page, instead spending Thursday sharing a preview of the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day products launching on Feb. 1. However, earlier this week, she once again had fans convinced she and rapper Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi Webster, are married.

On Jan. 22, she posted a black and white photo showing herself crouching, with a checkered coat open to reveal herself in lingerie. “Extraño a mi esposo,” she wrote in the caption, meaning “I miss my husband” in Spanish.

The couple have referred to each other as “hubby” and “wife” on social media numerous times, with some reports suggesting they are just nicknames. Scott also told Rolling Stone in December 2018 that they were still not engaged.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The two met at Coachella 2017 and have been together ever since.

At first, “we was just two kids, f– around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” he said of their relationship. “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Feb. 1 also marks Stormi’s first birthday, which Jenner is already busy celebrating. Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods took Stormi on a tropical vacation, along with Scott. Jenner also shared photos of the presents she wrapped for Stormi’s first birthday earlier this month.

Jenner famously kept her pregnancy under wraps. She never formally announced she was pregnant, and she announced Stormi’s birth three days after welcoming her into the world.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is still single following her split from Younes Benjima. Last week, Kardashian shared the famous moment from Notting Hill when Julia Roberts tells Hugh Grant’s character she is “just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.” Kardashian added the caption, “I want to be in love,” along with a crying emoji, notes PEOPLE.

Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, who is now dating Sofia Richie, 20. Disick and Kardashian remain close, with Disick and Richie even joining Kardashian on the Kardashians’ holiday vacation.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images