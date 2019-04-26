Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Poolside Sunbathing Photo, Asks Fans to ‘Come Find Me’

Kourtney Kardashian is challenging her fans on her latest steamy Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took fan-teasing to another level, after she posted a new photo lounging poolside next to a stunning patio as she rocked a light-pink bikini.

“Come find me,” Kardashian wrote on the caption of the peaceful image, which sent fans into freakout mode attempting to figure out where the reality star was jokingly asking them to show up.

“Dammmnnn ma,” Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, clearly obsessed with her sister’s stunning look.

“the most interesting to look at, okurrrrrr,” one fan wrote on the post, reliving the iconic KUWTK moment where Kim Kardashian West told her older sister was the least interesting to look at in the family.

“Im there come say hi,” an Instagram user joked.

“I’m coming baby,” another user wrote, adding a running man emoji.

Kardashian recently made headlines for her star-studded 40th-birthday celebration. The party was held April 18 in Los Angeles and featured a guest list of her famous friends, including Paris Hilton, French Montana, Luka Sabbat, Shannon Shaik and many others.

The party included bot a DJ and a symphony band playing music until the late hours of the night. Partygoers were also surprised when Robin Thicke and Sia performed together during the festivities.

Guests were also reportedly given the option to order drinks or customize a bottle of Don Julio.

The reality star seems to be getting some much-needed rest time after the festivities in what appears to be the family’s home in the Palm Springs area, as the backyard looks similar to the California desert house featured during the first episode of the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The latest episode of the beloved reality series also featured some tension between Kardashian and sister, Khloé, after the younger sister began to feel judged for complaining about their difficult trip from Los Angeles to Bali.

“But you’re telling me that I’m f—ing critical because I asked not just to be lied to about my daughter?” she told the outlet. “If you get lied to about the f—ing whether you throw a f—ing fit. God forbid it was about your child.”

Khloé told sister Kim as she she walked away from the table, “Stop talking to me like I’m the most diva f—ing person. Tell her to suck my f—ing dick.”

While the tension remained for most of the episode, the hour ended with Kardashian and Khloé making amends and promising to be more understanding in the future.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!