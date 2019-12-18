Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Ex Younes Bendjima at Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are spending even more time together after first being spotted dancing the night away in Miami during Art Basel. TMZ reported Wednesday that the two, who first dated from 2016 to 2018, were spotted putting on the PDA at Disneyland the day prior, even being caught in pictures by onlookers.

The Poosh founder didn’t try to hide her identity, wearing a yellow sweater and tiny sunglasses, while the model wore a bucket hat that also made his face pretty visible. The two have reportedly been back together for several months, keeping things private and moving slow as they try to revive their relationship.

It appears to be this relationship that may have made Kardashian’s sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, so angry during the last few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17, as they threatened to fire Kardashian for trying to keep her private life off camera.

“My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private,” Kardashian told the camera in an episode earlier this month after refusing to explain where she got the love bites on her neck. “I don’t like to share about, you know, dating.”

“I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them,” Kardashian added of her moments with family and romantic partners. “My well-being is more important than the show.”

While Kim told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Wednesday that she and her older sister have since worked out their differences, she maintained that Kardashian’s reticence to film really screwed over her family members.

“If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours,” the KKW Beauty founder explained. “So for the past year, Khloé and I have been taking over her hours, working, because we need content to make the show.”

“So Khloé and I have been really frustrated that we’ve been working longer and we have kids and a lot of stuff going on, and it’s been exhausting for us when she hasn’t taken that into consideration without making a decision of what she wants to do,” she continued. “Stay on the show, not, but to be in this limbo and have us do this for so long is frustrating.”

In a November interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian announced she would be taking a step back from KUWTK, explaining, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye.”

