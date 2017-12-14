Lisa Vanderpump Inadvertently Snubbed by Kourtney Kardashian at Same LA Restaurant

In a move right out of a reality TV show, Kourtney Kardashian was caught on camera inadvertently snubbing Lisa Vanderpump.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member was dining at The Little Door, a French bistro in Los Angeles, California, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mom-of-three waltzed by with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Attempting to get the couple’s attention, Vanderpump, who was dining with her own husband, leaned forward to say “Hello,” but Kardashian and Bendjima walked right past her without even looking up.

The Daily Mail shared the initial story and video clip of the incident.

No word on if the two reality TV personalities ever eventually connected, but a scan of their various social media accounts reveal that neither seem to have spoken publicly about the accidental snub.

Coincidentally, a recent news story reported that Kardashian is using her star-power to help get her model boyfriend get a leg up in the restaurant business.

In early December, Kardashian reached out to a high-profile realtor in Los Angeles so that she could line up some buildings for herself and Bendjima to check out, a source close to the situation revealed

Bendjima is a model and former boxer but is now looking to get into the restaurant business it seems.

“He was shown a possible location on Fairfax, mid-city, which he liked,” the source said. “The place will serve Algerian food and she plans to trot all the Kardashian clan in there to make it the hot new thing when it opens.”

“Kourtney wants this guy to have a real business going instead of relying on just modeling,” the source explained of why Kardashian is avidly helping Bendjima break into the new career direction.