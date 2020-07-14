Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Show off New Bikini Snaps

✖

It's no secret the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are stunningly gorgeous, but even in their most candid moments, they're still rocking it! Kendall Jenner and big sister Kourtney Kardashian showed off their toned bodies in some bikini selfies, once again proving their effortless looks are still fabulous. The sisters both posed in string bikinis, Kardashian in her massive closet and Jenner in a pristine bathroom.

Kardashian showed off her physique in a side-view selfie rocking a teal two-piece string bikini while sporting a hat. In the photo on The Blast, the mom-of-three was sitting on her knees as she posed in her closet as a view of the bathroom could be seen in the background. Kardashian, like many of her other sisters including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, looks stunning after having giving birth to three children.

Jenner on the other hand, added a little cowgirl flare to her photo. While Kardashian's photo was a little dark and not super-well lit, Jenner's had the perfect amount of light. While she wowed fans by proving her hips don't lie, she also added a cowboy hat as she took a mirror selfie with her phone in front of her face. While that was her first photo fans could see on her Instagram profile, she added a second one that showed off her model body as she was caught walking with a dog.

While the United States is making great effort to kill off the coronavirus as fast as possible, states have lifted some rules, while others are tightening down. Although, since everyone's been in lockdown mode since mid-March, people are more than ready to go out and feel normal again, including Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner. On July 12 the sisters were seen dining at their favorite Los Angeles restaurant Nobu, however, the rules for restaurant dining have since changed.

According to California Governor, Gavin Newsom in his efforts to end the coronavirus in the state, he's ceased opportunity to eat indoors in Los Angeles again. Los Angeles County is currently under a stay-home order making it a challenge for the citizens of the county to enjoy quite a bit around the area. According to the state, Californians are only suppose to be going out in public with people they live with, however, according to Elle, Jenner was with a group of her friends and it's questionable if they've all been quarantining together.