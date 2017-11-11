Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Short New Bob

Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian debuted a new, shorter hairdo on Instagram Friday.

don’t worry, i ordered a new phone case last night A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

“Don’t worry, I ordered a new phone case last night,” the 38-year-old Kardashian wrote on Instagram. She included a selfie of herself in a bathroom, wearing a white crop top and jeans. Coincidentally, her iPhone case features the infamous photo of her younger sister Kim crying.

This was the first photo of Kardashian’s shorter look. On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself with waist-length hair to promote her Pretty Little Thing collection.

Kardashian has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. They broke up back in 2015 and are parents to Mason, Reign and Penelope.

On Thursday, Kardashian also posted a shot video on Instagram showing her seven-year-old Mason and five-year-old Penelope jumping off a couch at Khloé Kardashian’s house, with a giant framed nude photo of their aunt hanging behind them. “Yep, that’s auntie koko in the BG,” their mom wrote.

yep, that’s auntie koko in the BG A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Disick said he wanted a fourth child with Kardashian. When asked if Kardashian would want him to donate his sperm, Disick replied, “Whatever she wants but probably just do it like artificially just so it’s like not weird.”

“What? That he would? Yes, I know that he would,” Kardashian said, notes E! News. “But he has a disrespectful nature these days. To yourself, to me, to your children.”

Disick is now dating Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie.