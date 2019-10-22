Kourtney Kardashian Claims She Can Do NSFW Trick Khloe Says She Learned at Sleep-Away Camp

The girls trip Khloé Kardashian admitted she was “afraid” to go on with sister Kourtney Kardashian, bestie Larsa Pippen and a host of other close friends ended up turning pretty wild right off the bat when Kourt admitted she has an interesting and totally NSFW talent she learned at summer camp. In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the ladies got their party on in a stunning Turks and Caicos villa, where Khloé brought up her sister’s hidden skill.

“My favorite thing about Kourt — Kourtney can queef the ABCs,” Khloé confessed, as the group of women took in the information, looking stunned. As some whispered that Khloé was simply messing with them, Kourtney doubled down, saying, “Let’s do it tonight.”

Khloé added of her sister’s shocking party trick, “She learned how to do it at sleep-away camp, everybody,” which Kourtney noted, “That’s a fact.”

“Do you need air pushed in there first?” one of the women asked, prompting Kourtney to respond, “I know how to get the air in.”

Things went downhill from there as Kourtney squabbled with the other women over who was to toast their getaway, which Khloé said on Twitter during the episode was the reason she initially was nervous about jumping on the trip, noting that “emotions, alcohol and 15 girls” are a “recipe for drama,” but she was “bored.”

Twitter had similar views on the trip, especially Kourtney’s newly-revealed talent:

Spending time with her gal pals is just what Kourtney is interested in, she admitted in Sunday’s KUWTK episode, saying she wasn’t interested in getting involved in a romantic relationship anymore.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that,” she told Pippen. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like, I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”

“I’d rather hang out at the house and be silly and, you know, dance and whatever instead,” she noted.

