Watch Kourtney Kardashian Break Down After Refusing to Seek Counseling With Kim, Khloe in ‘KUWTK’

It seems the feud between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West will continue to play a role on the 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A trailer for Sunday’s episode of the E! reality series shows Kourtney ending up in tears as she refuses to go to counseling with her sister, despite pressure from sister Khloé.

“We all have different realities of what goes on when we have our fight,” Kim told her sisters. “We all communicate really weird and we just don’t ever express what’s really bothering us and we all walk on eggshells around each other.”

“I don’t think we walk on eggshells,” Kourtney responded, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“Well, we’re all faint to therapy together because we all need to communicate with a mediator and we don’t have that mediator,” Kim replies in the video.

After Kourtney accused her sisters of making fun of her for going to therapy, Khloé clarifies her words.

“We don’t make fun of you for going to therapy. We make fun of you for literally hating us because of your therapist now.”

“I don’t hate you,” Kourtney said. “My therapist just said this will start to happen. People that you’re close to you’ll probably have some arguments with them. I don’t think we need to go to therapy, to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk.”

“You’re the one who I think has the communication issue,” Khloé, 34, fired back.

“Just me?” Kourtney said with surprise before pulling out her phone and proceeding to focus on it.

“We always just like sweep things under the rug and we don’t talk anything through. That’s just what this family does,” Khloé said while giving Kourtney the finger as the mom of three kept looking at her phone.

“In therapy, are you on your phone or do you give your therapist attention?” Khloé asked, trying to get Kourtney to respond. “If you were listening instead of zooming in on some picture you would have known what I was saying. So if you don’t care to fix relationships with your sister, I can’t force you to.”

A clearly frustrated Khloé added in a confessional, “I’m trying to talk it out with her but instead she’s editing a photo on her phone,” she said. “And with this ridiculous smile on her face. I want to f–king punch that smile off her f–king face.”

The Good American co-creator then got up and left the room, telling her sister to “F–k off.”

The feud started after the Kim and Kourtney got into a screaming match during the season 15 premiere, disagreeing about the shooting schedule for the family business card.

Tune in to the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!