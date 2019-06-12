Kourtney Kardashian Accused of ‘Bullying’ Kendall Jenner in New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kendall Jenner’s ski trip with Kourtney Kardashian drove the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters further apart rather than bonding them together.

In a clip of Sunday’s all-new episode of the E! reality show, Jenner revealed to sister Khloé Kardashian that their oldest sister was “a bit rude” to her while “trying to be cool” in front of her friends on their trip to Mammoth, California.

“You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple of years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends,” Jenner, 23, began. “But to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point.”

“A lot of the trip, people were picking on me, and by people I mean Kourtney, most of the time,” she continued. “Whether she thought she was joking, I didn’t really think it was a joke. I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and like, younger people that are cool, at my expense.”

Jenner revealed that at one point during their trip, her big sister, 40, put her feet up on the console of her car.

“Mind you, it’s like, rainy and muddy outside,” she recalled. “I go, ‘Kourt, can you not put your feet up on my thing?’ And she goes, ‘Kendall, it’s a f—ing vehicle.’ I go, ‘So? I don’t want your shoes all over my car.’ And she goes and puts her feet onto the [headrests].”

“That’s so rude,” Khloé, 34, responded.

The model added that her sister also gave her a hard time when she wanted to avoid losing her car key on the slopes, asking a friend to hold it in their pocket during a day on the mountain.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure you have a zip pocket? I don’t want it to fall out.’ … I mean, literally, how would we get home if we lost the key?” Kendall recounted. “And Kourtney goes, ‘Kendall, chill the f— out, it’s a key.’ And then my friends, all of them laugh with her. None of them took my side, they’re all just laughing together. And then she feels that validation.”

While Jenner said she’s “not blaming [her] friends at all,” knowing they weren’t “trying to be mean,” the reality personality was feeling less-than-good about her sister “putting [her] down to make herself feel higher or cooler.”

“That’s just so weird,” Khloé chimed in, adding to the camera that after hearing her little sister’s story, is “so annoyed” with Kourtney.

“She’s supposed to be the older sister, but it just seems like Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time,” she said. “I mean, that’s so lame for anyone to do that.”

