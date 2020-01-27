Kobe Bryant Dead: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailynn Lowry Has Twitter Furious After Tweet

Kobe Bryant’s death has rocked the globe, and a recent tweet from Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry about the NBA superstar’s death appears to have Twitter users furious. The tweet in question simply reads “RiP Kobe,” but these two words have set off a heated conversation in Lowry’s mentions, as she had initially posted a story about the tragic news on Instagram, which linked to an article that was monetized for her benefit. This upset a lot of social media users, with one tweeting to her, “What is wrong with you??? He just died and all you’re worried about is making a quick buck??? Imagine wanting to profit from someone’s DEATH!!”

The controversial post comes after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday morning. The incident is currently under investigation.

Money really can’t buy you @KailLowry class, but I’m glad we could at least shame you into doing the right thing this one time. — Trashy Betch (@TrashyBetchTime) January 26, 2020

What do you know about doing the right thing? You’re a freaking twitter troll and bash these girls constantly and make fun of their children. You can’t go too much lower than that. — Private (@thisxisxmex) January 27, 2020

Why are people freaking out about click bait when it literally only says RIP Kobe? There’s no article or anything — ✨ Amanda Longacre ✨ (@HappilyAmanda_) January 26, 2020

Nobody is miserable. If she wants to be thirsty and post click bait fine. But earning money off people’s death is trashy and insensitive. She should have more respect and decency to not post it. If this was her child and husband that died she would be pissed. — Aneshia Raychelle (@AneshiaGipson1) January 27, 2020

They get to pick and choose what “stories “ are posted. They shouldn’t be posted in the first place. Not everyone thirsty enough to post bs for money. — Aneshia Raychelle (@AneshiaGipson1) January 27, 2020

Oh I’m sure there’s not many people that would turn down easy money like that. Lol

Everybody’s bitching about it all the time because they will bitch about EVERYTHING and ANYTHING. Just for fun. If they’re so bothered they would just ignore or unfollow. — Private (@thisxisxmex) January 27, 2020

No. You don’t get to tweet this and make money off his death with clickbait on your instagram. Disgusting. — Anon (@nannabanna214) January 27, 2020

But made sure that clickbait got to your page first….. 🙄🖕🏼 — Tree_Star (@teresa87084270) January 26, 2020

Yep. I go straight to Karl’s tweets for any and all breaking news. pic.twitter.com/mNrB225TcN — Frau Blücher 🎩🎩 (@FrauBlcher4) January 26, 2020

What is wrong with you??? He just died and all you’re worried about is making a quick buck??? Imagine wanting to profit from someone’s DEATH!! — jackie (@jackiexox0) January 26, 2020

If that clickbait doesn’t make you quit and take back you account nothing will. Disgraceful to make money that way — Lou Owl (@dortgoz27) January 26, 2020

Really disgusted to learn you tried to use his death for clickbait. You have reached an all time low and should be ashamed of yourself. Apologise to his family – they lost Kobe and a daughter and you tried to profit off that. Shame on you! — Lady Dragonfly (@dragonfly_lizzy) January 26, 2020

I was thinking the same thing. Just disgusting. It’s one thing to CONSTANTLY click bait but to click bait someone’s death is a whole new level of low. — Stacy Barkley (@stacy_barkley) January 27, 2020