Kim Zolciak Biermann Apologizes for Claiming on ‘RHOA’ Reunion Racism Isn’t Real

Kim Zolciak Biermann is walking what she said at The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion all the way back, defending her controversial claims about racism as taken out of context during editing.

The Don’t Be Tardy star was dragged by fans after blowing up during the third part of the season 10 reunion special Sunday, claiming that racism “wasn’t f— all that real” and that the issue was exaggerated by social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Thursday, amid reports that she has halted filming for her Bravo spinoff, she took to Instagram to defend herself.

“During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people,” she said alongside a photo of her at the reunion.

She continued: “Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep – I am open to all and always have been.”

She claimed that her remarks were part of a longer conversation with host Andy Cohen that didn’t make the show.



“I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context. My comment that seemingly ‘racism didn’t exist 10 years ago’ was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate. Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that ‘it’s not as real as it is now’ referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show.”

The 39-year-old then clarified her statements about social media, half doubling down on what she said about its effect on racism on the reunion.



“I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real. Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action – in real time,” she said. “But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA.”

She closed with a prayer to eliminate negativity. “I truly pray that the people wishing horrible things on others, and on me, channel that energy into something positive. Our world would be a much better place if you do. I am committed to making this world a better place to live. I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.”

But fans in the comment section didn’t take her lengthy statement well, accusing her of a non-apology.

“Racism is real for us everyday,” one user wrote. “The threat is real for people of color. For you a white person to seemingly dismiss that threat, given the history of your people especially, it’s beyond frustrating.”

“Sounds like she’s saying when racism was hidden then it didn’t exist,” another added. “Lol girl go kick rocks.”

Another thought she shouldn’t have even wasted the energy to type out her apology. “You shouldn’t have even posted this. 🗣NO ONE HAS TIME FOR THE LIES AND THE SPINS HONEY!!!!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Zolciak Biermann