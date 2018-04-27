Kyle Richards Would Welcome Kim Zolciak Biermann on ‘RHOBH’ Despite Racism Scandal



Kyle Richards isn’t counting out Kim Zolciak Biermann just yet, despite the controversial opinions the Real Housewives of Atlanta personality expressed during Sunday’s reunion special.

Zolciak Biermann found herself in hot water after claiming, “This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls–” to Andy Cohen after the reunion special filming had ended, and was accused by cast members such as NeNe Leakes of being a racist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was asked by TMZ Thursday if she thought her fellow Housewife was a racist.

“Oh my gosh, I do not think she’s racist, I do not,” Richards said.

“I love watching her on her show with her kids and her family,” Richards continued, referring to RHOA spinoff Don’t Be Tardy. “That reunion was actually really brutal, but you know what, I’m friends with NeNe [Leakes], I’m friends with Kim, I know all the girls … We would welcome Kim Zolciak in Beverly Hills, for sure.”

Zolciak Biermann was accused of being racist during season 10 of RHOA after her daughter Brielle Biermann filmed herself in Leakes’ bathroom and alleged there were roaches in the corner of the restroom.

Later, after denying the “roach” accusation had racial undertones, she doubled down with the previously mentioned views on racism that had fans shocked.

“Everyone of those motherf— on that couch owe this world a f—ing apology for this racism s—. They already tried to claim that s— long ago,” she continued to Cohen. “Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f–ing all that real. You know it.”

But Marlo Hampton, who has been featured as a friend of the Housewives on various seasons of RHOA, including season 10, told TMZ that she thinks Zolciak Biermann’s actions “appeared as racism.”

“The things that Kim said and her actions, you know, appeared as racism. And in our community the things that came out of her mouth, it just didn’t rub us right, period,” Hampton said. “You don’t send a video that says roaches … Where we’re from that means that you’re poor, you’re dirty, you live in the projects.”

Zolciak Biermann released a lengthy statement regarding the the controversy on Instagram Thursday.

“During the last RHOA reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize,” she began. “Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep — I am open to all and always have been.”

“I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context,” the 39-year-old continued. “My comment that seemingly ‘racism didn’t exist 10 years ago’ was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate. Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that ‘it’s not as real as it is now,’ referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show. I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real. Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action — in real time. But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA.”

She added: “I truly pray that the people wishing horrible things on others, and on me, channel that energy into something positive. Our world would be a much better place if you do. I am committed to making this world a better place to live. I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.”

Don’t Be Tardy has reportedly ceased filming since the controversy came to a head.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion part two airs Tuesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo