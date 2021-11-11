Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Dad Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s estranged father Joseph Zolciak was arrested on Monday night following a domestic dispute. According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the argument between Joseph and his wife Karen began over his talking to one of their female neighbors.

When Joseph left their home to run some errands, Karen reportedly slammed the door because she was upset over the conversation. Upon his return to the house, Karen started to take a bath upstairs because he was “ignoring her” while he was watching TV in their bedroom. Once she exited the tub, he suddenly became physical with her. Karen attempted to talk to Joseph a number of times, to which he responded with violence. The report says he “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Karen was transported to the West Florida Hospital due to the incident. She admitted to police that she’d had a couple of glasses of wine before the altercation. Officers wrote in the report that she was “highly intoxicated.” Joseph, on the other hand, said his wife was blocking him from watching the TV when she suddenly fell from intoxication.

Joseph was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and taken to Escambia County Jail where he was booked on a $1,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for Nov. 29. Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t publicly responded to the development as of yet.

The “Tardy for the Party” singer hasn’t had much of a relationship with her family in years. In 2019, the former real housewife opened up about the relationship on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, sharing that neither she nor her brother are currently on speaking terms with the rest of their family. “I don’t talk to my parents,” Zolciak said on the March episode. “But I talk to my brother and no, my brother doesn’t talk to them either … so that was comforting to find that out.”

The rift between Kim and her parents began when the two called Zolciak a liar in the media and shared sensitive information regarding the different fathers of her two daughters, Brielle and Ariana.