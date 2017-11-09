Kim Zolciak Biermann’s 3-Year-Old Twins Have $2,500 Backpacks

Kim Zolciak Biermann’s kids have a significantly different preschool shopping routine from most people.

😍 @briellebiermann spoiling @kaiabiermann #MatchingBookBags #Gucci A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:53am PST

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took her kids Brielle, 20, and 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane out shopping this week and made an expensive shop at the Gucci store.

In a photo posted Wednesday to Instagram, Zolciak Biermann showed off her daughters Brielle and Kaia stunting with their new matching backpacks.

“@briellebiermann spoiling @kaiabiermann #MatchingBookBags #Gucci,” the Don’t Be Tardy cast member captioned the picture.

It’s a cute shot with a big price tag. Brielle’s animal studs leather bag costs $3,490 while her little sister’s smaller GG Marmont version rings in at $2,490.

Later, the proud mom of six posted another picture, this time of Kane also rocking a Gucci bag.

My little man @kanebiermann wasn’t left out 😉 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:59am PST

“My little man @kanebiermann wasn’t left out,” she captioned the picture.

It’s hard to see what exact bag the 3-year-old went home with, but if it’s Gucci there’s little chance it’s less expensive than his twin’s.

That makes the damage done about $8,500 without accounting for tax or any goodies mom might have taken home.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

