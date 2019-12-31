Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Tragic Death of Her Grandmother on Christmas Day

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family are mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother after her death on Christmas morning. The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram Friday to share the tragic news alongside a holiday family photo of her whole family, including husband Kroy Biermann, daughters Brielle, Ariana, and Kaia, and sons KJ, Kash, and Kane.

“Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s (sic),” she wrote. “I know I’m late, but I was really enjoying time with my family and honestly I was pretty exhausted. Sadly on Christmas morning my Grandma passed away.”

As the mother of six children herself, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a special bond with her grandma, who was also the matriarch of a family with six kids.

“I remember always saying to her ‘Grandma how did you have 6 kids I can’t Imagine!’” Zolciak-Biermann wrote. “She always said, ‘There is more than enough love to go around.’”

“She was an incredible woman who had more love in heart then anyone I know,” she concluded. “Ahe will be missed by so many. Grandma I love you and I’ll never forget how you always made me feel so special.”

Plenty of Zolciak-Biermann’s followers were quick to share a sweet sentiment and wish her family well after the loss.

“Grandmas are tough to lose, but they make special [angels],” one follower responded. “‘I’m so sorry for your loss.”

“Merry Christmas!! I am also sending love on the loss of your grandmother,” another added, as a third chimed in, “Awe I’m so sorry to hear that!! Prayers are with her and your family. God Bless her and may she RIP.”

Wishing the Zolciak-Biermann family the best during this hard time!

