Kim Zolciak Biermann Hits Back After Marlon Wayans Likens Her to ‘White Chicks’

Kim Zolciak Biermann has responded after Marlon Wayans unfavorably compared her to a character in his 2004 movie White Chicks, with Wayans posting a photo on Instagram of the reality personality to make his joke.

“No we are not in production on White Chicks 2,” the actor wrote next to an unflattering photo of Zolciak Biermann seemingly in the middle of speaking. “The f—?!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mom of six soon responded to the cruel post, commenting that Wayans’ joke “hurts.”

“Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you,” she wrote. “This hurts but I guess its all for laughs.”

Zolciak Biermann’s husband, Kroy Biermann, also offered his own thoughts about Wayans’ post.

“You should hope & pray that one day a grown man never takes this kind of dig at the expense of your daughter. Grow up dude,” Biermann wrote.

White Chicks starred Wayans and his brother Shawn as FBI agents who went undercover as cosmetically-enhanced female socialites.

Despite the negativity from Wayans’ post, Zolciak Biermann seemed to take it in stride, sharing a black-and-white photo of her family making funny faces on Instagram Monday.

“Those who are rich in love are the richest of ALL,” she wrote.

She and Biermann are parents to sons KJ, Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia, and Biermann adopted Zolciak Biermann’s oldest children, daughters Brielle and Ariana.

Zolciak Biermann has been open about her various procedures over the years, though she has denied having any on her face. She and daughter Brielle Biermann have both had lip fillers, and Zolciak Biermann has also undergone a few other operations.

“I’ve done my lips,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it’s the obvious reason. I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one in the same.”

The reality personality did make sure to note that she’s never had a nose job.

“Makeup, the contouring and what have you, definitely [helps],” she shared. “Why would I not talk about a nose job? Actually, let me show you — my septum is completely out. So, if I had a nose job, I definitely wouldn’t have a septum that’s hanging out over here. But, I will fix that at some point if I have a breathing problem.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann