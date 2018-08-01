Kim Zolciak-Biermann Snaps Photo of Son Kash Getting Licked by Dog Who Bit Him

In April 2017, Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s son Kash was attacked by one of the family’s dogs, Sinn, with the animal nipping the now-5-year-old in the face and almost causing him to lose his eye.

Over one year later, the two are clearly friends once more, with Zolciak-Biermann using Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her son getting some friendly kisses from his pup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These 2 melt my heart,” she wrote. “@kashbiermann loves Sinn so much. I was just snapping away a minute ago watching these 2 and here are a couple of them #TrueLove #BlessedGrateful.”

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband recently opened up about the harrowing incident on the reality star’s podcast, Kim Zolciak: Don’t Be Tardy.

Biermann shared that he was using a leaf-blower during the attack and turned the machine off to hear Kash screaming.

“I see large amounts of blood … running down Kash’s hands, covering his face,” the athlete said. “He’s screaming and his face is literally just all blood, straight red everywhere, his one eye where the dog had bit was just black, black blood, I see, to me, a missing eye so I scoop Kash up and put his head in my shoulder.”

Zolciak-Biermann was “about to get in the shower” when the accident took place, noting that she heard her husband scream her name in a tone that she “never heard come from Kroy” before.

She quickly ran to the car and the couple brought their son to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and received stitches.

The couple also shared footage from the attack and its aftermath on their Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy. They also documented their struggle over whether to put Sinn down, with Zolciak-Biermann explaining that she and her husband didn’t make that call because they didn’t want Kash to feel like he had done something wrong.

“Sinn and Kash have been best friends since the day we got Sinn,” the mom of six told People last fall, sharing that Kash even asked for the dog while he was recovering in the hospital.

Zolciak-Biermann explained that after realizing Kash had been bitten and not attacked, “that was a turning point for me.” Sinn is now back to living with the family, though he is much more closely monitored than before.

“If Kash ever looked at me and said that he didn’t want to be around Sinn or showed any hesitation, then he wouldn’t be here,” the Bravo star said. “We love Sinn, he’s part of our family, but our children will always come first without a doubt.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann