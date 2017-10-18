Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Raunchy Marriage Advice Totally Embarrasses Daughter Brielle

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak Biermann offered some very direct marriage advice to newlyweds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Tuesday, but her words of wisdom totally grossed out her daughter Brielle.

The mother-daughter duo attended the Atlanta rapper’s $1.7 million nuptials to his model girlfriend Tuesday evening, both clad in gorgeous white gowns. The entire ceremony was livecast on BET to promote Gucci’s new reality show The Mane Event.

Many of the celebrity guests were asked what advice they would give the newlyweds for the BET Instagram page, and the Don’t Be Tardy cast member wasn’t shy getting down to the bedroom talk.

“Gucci, you lucky bro, you lucky!” she said. “My best advice to have a long-lasting marriage, even though I feel like you two have already nailed it, is sex, sex, and more sex!”

@kimzolciakbiermann and her daughter @briellebiermann send #TheWopsters well wishes! Kim also shares her secrets for a successful marriage! 💎💎💎 A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Twenty-year-old Brielle, seated right next to her mother, seemed a little put off hearing her mom talk so candidly.

“That’s a little vulgar, mom!” she said.

The 39-year-old Housewife stuck by her remarks, but tempered them with advice that was initially a little bit more PG-rated. “Communication is definitely key,” she added. “Nobody’s a mind reader. But definitely a lot of sex. It makes everything better.”