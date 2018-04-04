Kim Zolciak Biermann Flaunts Gun Collection, Ignites Social Media

Kim Zolciak Biermann has found herself in the midst of controversy yet again after flaunting her family’s gun collection on Snapchat recently ahead of a trip to the shooting range with her eldest daughter Brielle Biermann.

Ahead of their excursion, the reality personality made sure to share her look of the day with her followers, flaunting her figure in a white cropped t-shirt and ripped jeans on Snapchat.

“Hottie with a body,” the caption read.

She then showed off some of her family’s gun collection, a noted change from her usual Snapchat fare.

In a set of videos, the mom of six opened husband Kroy Biermann’s lockbox to show off some of the family’s firearms.

“This is about a quarter of Kroy’s guns,” she told fans before focusing on a pink-handled handgun, saying, “That’s my baby.”

Zolciak Biermann continued, “We’re going to the gun range with Brielle so she can keep practicing shooting and what-not.”

Zolciak Biermann recently drew the ire of social media when she and her husband gifted their eldest daughter with a gun for her 21st birthday.

Brielle shared a video of herself opening her gift on social media, seeming surprised at first when she realized what she had received.

She later documented the weapon on Snapchat, writing, “rose gold gun!!! thanks papa.”

Zolciak Biermann also focused on the safety of her younger children, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4, revealing that she and her husband had purchased bulletproof backpacks for their kids after the Florida school shooting in February.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of one of the bags on February 15. “He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags.’ You know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”

