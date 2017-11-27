Kim Zolciak Biermann Drags Kenya Moore into Fiery Twitter Feud

Looks like the drama between Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Kim Zolciak Biermann and Kenya Moore won’t be resolving itself anytime soon.

Fists flew between the Don’t Be Tardy star and Moore when the 39-year-old made a return to her Housewives days in Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality show.

Moore has been criticized throughout the season for her sudden elopement to businessman Marc Daly, with castmates saying the marriage isn’t real and that Moore has to pay a man to pretend to be her husband. It’s a touchy subject for the 46-year-old, to say the least.

So when Zolciak Biermann made a big deal of saying Daly “don’t exist,” Moore freaked out, and the episode ended with Zolciak Biermann lunging towards her for the start of a physical fight.

While fans don’t know how this fight will end yet, the reality personalities’ Twitter exchange makes it unlikely the answer is “with a friendly handshake.”

@Kimzolciak screwed #bigpoppa —a married man for years but she’s worried about my husband and my life. Worry about your husband not mine #trashbox #rhoa — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) November 27, 2017

“[Zolciak Biermann] screwed #bigpoppa —a married man for years but she’s worries about my husband and my life,” Moore tweeted soon after the episode aired. “Worry about your husband not mine #trashbox #rhoa.”

But Zolciak Biermann has never been one to take an insult lying down. She clapped back in an epic tweet that put the new Bravo cast member in her place.

Sweetie Ive been married 6 yrs move on… BUT you call your man “baby” to try and be like me, you have a white Bentley that I had YEARS ago to be like me! Remember Sweetie Im on 2 shows and you aren’t even on one!! #Fired https://t.co/C3D3jkFz5l — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 27, 2017

“Sweetie Ive been married 6 yrs move on,” she tweeted back. “BUT you call your man ‘baby’ to try and be like me, you have a white Bentley that I had YEARS ago to be like me! Remember Sweetie Im on 2 shows and you aren’t even on one!! #Fired.”

Speculation that Moore had been fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta swirled after rumors surfaced that the other Housewives had lobbied producers to replace her with Zolciak Biermann, but a production source soon told Us Weekly in October that “Kenya has not quit the show, nor has she been fired.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.