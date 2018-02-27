Kim Zolciak Gives Daughter Brielle Handgun for 21st Birthday and Twitter Has Words

Brielle Biermann is packing heat. Kim Zolciak Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, gave their daughter a rose gold handgun for her 21st birthday.

“Look Kash gave me his present!” Brielle said in a Snapchat on Monday, of her 5-year-old brother handing her a box covered in Disney wrapping paper. “Should I open it?”

Upon opening the Glock 43, Brielle seemed surprised and replied to her brother, “It’s a gun? You bought me a gun?”

“No, he did! Right there!” Kash explains, seemingly pointing to Kroy, who adopted Brielle after he married Zolciak in 2011. (He also adopted her 16-year-old daughter Ariana, and in addition to Kash the couple are parents to KJ, 6, and 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.)

Brielle, who documented her 21st birthday weekend in Miami via social media, then posted a photo of her new handgun on Snapchat, writing, “rose gold gun!!! thanks papa.”

The reaction on social media to the new gift was swift. Many were perturbed by the gift, saying that Zolciak did it just for the “attention” or that Brielle should learn how to properly handle it before using it.

“That girl is a complete fool I totally see her shooting herself by accident,” one person wrote.

“In light of recent events, they should have kept this off social media,” one person on Twitter said.

“This is why we need stricter gun laws. This was a gift given to probably one of the most irresponsible people on reality tv,” another wrote.

Others defended the gift.

“Her child is 21 not 12 — an adult,” one person said.

“Good for her! That’s why we love America, freedom of choice that we have only because of our second amendment! Good job not following all the sheep’s in Hollywood,” someone wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member’s gift to her daughter comes weeks after she made headlines for buying her children bulletproof backpacks following the Florida school shooting earlier this month that killed 17.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” Zolciak, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of a Guard Dog Security backpack that costs $114.29 on February 15. “He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags.’ You know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”