Kim Zolciak Biermann Tells Daughter to Flash Camera, Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy

A questionable parenting move on the part of Don’t Be Tardy cast member Kim Zolciak Biermann appears to confirm the long-rumored pregnancy of Khloé Kardashian.

In a quickly-deleted Snapchat Monday evening, Zolciak Biermann is heard seemingly talking about Khloé and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who are believed to be expecting their first child together.

“I’m thankful I don’t have a f–king sister because I’d be really pissed in all my pregnancies,” she said, alluding to sister Kim Kardashian‘s pregnant surrogate and Kylie Jenner‘s rumored pregnancy.

She then encourages 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann to flash her breasts to the camera.

“Show Khloé how big her tits are gonna be,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member said, possibly referencing pregnancy’s effect on the body.

Neither Khloé nor her sister have confirmed being pregnant.

Also in the now-deleted clip, Brielle tells her mother, “They’re gonna sue us for sexual harassment like everyone else in the world.”

Zolciak Biermann and her daughter have gotten in trouble in the past by fans who think their relationship seems a bit too close.

In May, the mother of six got heat for making a joke about pimping her daughter out in order to get John Legend tickets.

@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 4, 2017

Fans thought the joke was gross for a mother to make about her child.

Why wouldn’t anyone talking about their daughter “blowing” someone. Where did class go??? — Paige Craig (@_paigecraig) May 4, 2017