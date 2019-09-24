Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back at Critics of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Wearing Makeup

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is defending her latest photo of 5-year-old daughter Kaia after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was accused of allowing the little girl to be done up in makeup for a TV appearance. Monday, the proud mother-of-six took to the comments to defend herself after posting a photo of her child in what appeared to be lipstick and eyeliner.

“Picture of the screen, where does the time go @kaiabiermann how are you 5 already?” Zolciak-Biermann captioned a photo of her daughter on the television screen, prompting a slew of negative comments from her followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Makeup and hair extensions. Really??,” one asked the Don’t Be Tardy star, prompting her laughing response, “Hair extensions now that’s funny!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:12am PDT

Another critic claimed Kaia wasn’t nearly old enough to be wearing makeup like that, writing, “She also has eyeliner on just saying shes a beauty without makeup and way too youn.”

But Zolciak-Biermann denied the young girl was wearing makeup, responding, “No eyeliner sweetie stop reaching.”

When another mom shamer wrote, “why is she wearing a bright red lipstick? I don’t eve[sic] wear lipstick that bright,” the Bravo star blamed the distorted photo on the TV screen, clapping back, “Sweetie it’s a tv screen color is off it’s not accurate but regardless just because you don’t doesn’t mean others won’t.”

Plenty of fans weren’t buying Zolciak-Biermann’s denial, with some saying they didn’t mind the makeup as much as they did thinking she was being dishonest with people.

“It looks like eyeliner, and maybe some falsies ‘eyelashes’ SMH,” one wrote. “I’m sorry but it really looks sketchy. It’s sad because children will get the wrong message ‘I’m not pretty enough so I need help’ she’s a beautiful little girl. I’m not judging I’m just observing it is on public display after all.”

Another chimed in, “Nobody is judging her. She is beautiful but let’s be really don’t say it’s not natural beauty because the reality is she has make up on lipstick eyeliner blush and probably foundation powder and etc etc etc.”

This isn’t the first time Zolciak-Biermann has been accused of placing her children in a more adult situation than is warranted, denying photoshopping a photo of Kaia and her twin brother Kane when they were 4 years old.

“People are f—ing SICK!! Get the f— out here!!” she tweeted at the time. “No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls—!”

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images