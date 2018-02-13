Kim Zolciak Biermann Questioned by Daughter After Going ‘Topless’ in Beach Photo

Kim Zolciak Biermann is showing everything off in a topless photo taken with husband Kroy Biermann on their romantic beach vacation. Or is she?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member posted the saucy photo, in which she looks to be wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini bottom while lounging on the beach with her hubby on Instagram Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Day 1 of our getaway I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world,” she captioned the photo.

But in the comment section, the couple’s second oldest child, 16-year-old Ariana, was asking the important questions. “Where is ur top?” she asked her mom.

“@arianabiermann it’s on you can’t see it?” Kim wrote.

Familial jabs aside, many fans were commenting on how happy and beautiful Kim looks without her wig and wearing little makeup.

Just two days before losing her top, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share an out-of-character natural look.

“I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig,” she captioned the photo.

“I love being a woman dressing up and I also love running around in my La Perla pajama bottoms (that are old as s— I wear them everyday) and my bathrobe,” she continued. “My husband makes me feel beautiful at all times! I think it’s really important to do what makes YOU happy!”

As to the secret behind her flawless skin?

“I have ALWAYS been into skincare and my skin I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I’m swaying at the sink hunni I still scrub that face),” she said. “I think it’s REALLY important to do YOU! Do what makes YOU happy! Love the skin you’re in.”

While Kim appears to be enjoying a relaxing beach vacation now, Sunday she was spitting fire on Twitter after watching the preview of next week’s Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, in which castmate NeNe Leakes mockingly doubts her health problems over the years.

“Kim is the only person I know who has had cancer, thyroid [problems], blood clots, open heart surgery, a stroke,” Leakes said in the preview.

“NeNe first talked about my daughter and now my husband,” Kim tweeted soon after. “I hope this helps people see the nasty and disgusting person she really is.”

She added the hashtags, “she can dish it but not take it,” and “she’s not funny, she is fading.”

Leakes responded in a more cryptic manner, writing, “There’s a difference between fun shade and just hitting below the belt to be nasty! Take note.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann